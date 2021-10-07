Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $19.76 Million Stake in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its position in shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 235,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,910 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.18% of Lightspeed POS worth $19,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSPD. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,303,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,636,000 after purchasing an additional 429,140 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,817,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,255,000 after purchasing an additional 586,614 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,007,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,240,000 after purchasing an additional 273,521 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 945,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 289.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 927,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,237,000 after purchasing an additional 689,205 shares during the period. 53.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LSPD opened at $88.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.84. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $130.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -67.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.88.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.11. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 50.92% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $115.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.13 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LSPD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$105.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lightspeed POS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.93.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

