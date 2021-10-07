Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $30.87 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 396,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207,360 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $30,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,331,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $93,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 14.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 654,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,921,000 after purchasing an additional 82,428 shares during the period. Navalign LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.2% during the second quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 13,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 9,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRK stock opened at $80.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.62. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $85.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.77%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.85.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

