Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $32.38 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,322 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 296,103 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $32,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $116.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.70. The company has a market capitalization of $206.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $103.13 and a 12-month high of $129.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total transaction of $2,969,182.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 6,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $819,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,461,997. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 222,883 shares of company stock worth $27,964,400. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

