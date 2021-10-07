Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $35.63 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 634,614 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 132,249 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Intel were worth $35,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Intel by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 1,172,831 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $65,843,000 after buying an additional 290,727 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its position in Intel by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 21,746 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1.0% during the second quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 90,652 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,089,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.9% during the second quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,106 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 7.8% in the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11,768 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. 62.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Intel in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.62 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.31 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

INTC opened at $53.98 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.71 and its 200 day moving average is $56.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

