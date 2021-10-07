Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $37.33 Million Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 16,820 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.09% of Aptiv worth $37,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 41.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 12,705 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Aptiv by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter worth about $441,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 22.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,106 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,546,000. 89.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on APTV. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Aptiv from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.13.

NYSE:APTV opened at $157.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.66 billion, a PE ratio of 43.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 2.06. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $92.56 and a 1-year high of $170.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $917,700.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.