Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 66.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,660 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Accenture were worth $29,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 9.6% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 56,016 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,474,000 after purchasing an additional 8,061 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Accenture by 3.4% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 78,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,584,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Accenture from $335.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.42.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total transaction of $1,644,208.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $825,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,165,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,495 shares of company stock worth $5,215,175. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $325.19 on Thursday. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $212.45 and a 12-month high of $345.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $330.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.51. The firm has a market cap of $206.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

