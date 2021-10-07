Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,723,400 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,514 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $26,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 125.3% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in UBS Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 507.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in UBS Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in UBS Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UBS opened at $16.12 on Thursday. UBS Group AG has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $17.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.99.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.11. UBS Group had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised UBS Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.80 price objective on UBS Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.72.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

