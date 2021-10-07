Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 66.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,410 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $17,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 5.4% in the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 25,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 30.8% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 30,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,719,000 after acquiring an additional 7,172 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 3.4% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 505,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $252,822,000 after acquiring an additional 16,627 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 2.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,832,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,416,525,000 after acquiring an additional 80,628 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at $4,088,000. 85.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $695.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $796.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $651.84.

NOW stock opened at $629.36 on Thursday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $448.27 and a twelve month high of $681.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $124.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 749.25, a PEG ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $624.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $554.42.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.69, for a total value of $271,215.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $454,381.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,783 shares of company stock worth $8,165,038. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

