Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 21,036 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,582 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,036 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $20,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GS. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth $39,000. 70.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GS opened at $388.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $397.64 and a 200-day moving average of $371.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $130.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.52 and a 52-week high of $420.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.24 by $4.78. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.26 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.36%.

GS has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $397.59.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

