Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 35,816 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 65.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,437 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,816 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Amgen were worth $22,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 1,587.5% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $280.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $222.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.70.

Shares of AMGN opened at $209.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $119.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $222.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.98. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.96 and a 12-month high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. As a group, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.41%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

