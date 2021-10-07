Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,300 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.19% of argenx worth $29,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARGX. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in argenx during the 2nd quarter valued at $358,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of argenx in the first quarter valued at $750,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of argenx by 0.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 410,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of argenx by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 126,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in argenx by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARGX opened at $293.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.96 and a beta of 0.97. argenx SE has a one year low of $244.98 and a one year high of $382.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $318.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $299.96.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.38) by $5.36. argenx had a negative return on equity of 21.19% and a negative net margin of 63.22%. The firm had revenue of $320.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.46 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that argenx SE will post -7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners raised shares of argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of argenx from $344.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of argenx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered argenx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $332.00 to $351.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, argenx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.36.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

