Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 552.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 173,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 146,600 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.06% of Digital Realty Trust worth $26,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 90,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,681,000 after acquiring an additional 16,493 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.7% in the second quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $189,000. JSF Financial LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 6.7% during the second quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 4,092 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO A William Stein sold 59,735 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total value of $9,798,332.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,735 shares in the company, valued at $9,798,332.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $53,952.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 350 shares in the company, valued at $53,952.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 204,884 shares of company stock worth $33,906,264. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $145.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $124.65 and a one year high of $168.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.00 billion, a PE ratio of 81.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 13.22%. On average, analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.60%.

DLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.91.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

