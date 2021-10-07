Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 111,690 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 111,690 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Chevron were worth $31,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Redburn Partners raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet upgraded Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.24.

NYSE CVX opened at $104.93 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.44 and its 200 day moving average is $102.84. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $113.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $202.93 billion, a PE ratio of 56.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.59) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

