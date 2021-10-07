Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 1,199,466 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 77.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 349,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,199,466 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $17,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 4.3% in the second quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 231,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,790,000 after purchasing an additional 9,640 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,374,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,091,000 after purchasing an additional 46,161 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 7.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 250,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,943,000 after purchasing an additional 17,664 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 15.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 128,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,352,000 after purchasing an additional 17,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 34.2% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

BAM opened at $54.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $89.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.25. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.09 and a 1 year high of $57.83.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $18.29 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -441.67%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $62.50 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

