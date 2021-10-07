Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 5,985.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 372,711 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $6,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 20,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 3,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total transaction of $25,884.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $315,894.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,879,431.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,863 shares of company stock valued at $1,298,333. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PEG traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,434. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $53.77 and a fifty-two week high of $65.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.90.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 59.48%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.89.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

