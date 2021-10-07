Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $312.91.

PSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $296.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $301.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.82 billion, a PE ratio of 41.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.10. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $212.22 and a 52-week high of $332.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $314.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $294.11.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 46.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.40%.

In other Public Storage news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total transaction of $16,098,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total transaction of $151,695.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,440 shares of company stock worth $17,531,077. 10.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSA. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.