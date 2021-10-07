PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Shares Gap Up to $22.61

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.61, but opened at $23.49. PubMatic shares last traded at $23.20, with a volume of 726 shares traded.
A number of research firms have commented on PUBM. Macquarie began coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised shares of PubMatic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PubMatic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PubMatic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.20.
In other news, insider Jeffrey K. Hirsch sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total value of $177,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $361,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,649 shares of company stock worth $2,156,930 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 89.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 9.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 661.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 150.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 225.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic in the second quarter worth $87,000. 17.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
PubMatic Company Profile (NASDAQ:PUBM)
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
