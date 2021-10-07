PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Shares Gap Up to $22.61

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.61, but opened at $23.49. PubMatic shares last traded at $23.20, with a volume of 726 shares traded.

A number of research firms have commented on PUBM. Macquarie began coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised shares of PubMatic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PubMatic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PubMatic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.20.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $49.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.74 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey K. Hirsch sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total value of $177,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $361,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,649 shares of company stock worth $2,156,930 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 9.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 661.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 150.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 225.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic in the second quarter worth $87,000. 17.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PubMatic Company Profile (NASDAQ:PUBM)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

