Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.50.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Pulmonx alerts:

LUNG stock opened at $38.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.00 and a 200 day moving average of $41.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and a PE ratio of -16.48. The company has a quick ratio of 13.46, a current ratio of 14.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Pulmonx has a 52 week low of $35.81 and a 52 week high of $69.48.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.26 million. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 89.71% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pulmonx will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Scientific Corp Boston sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total value of $93,625,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total value of $915,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,624,730 shares of company stock valued at $98,354,637 in the last 90 days. 12.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenspring Associates LLC bought a new stake in Pulmonx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Pulmonx by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Pulmonx during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Pulmonx by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Pulmonx by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.