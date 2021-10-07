PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.07.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 0.8% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 22,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 4.5% during the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 4,399 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 4.3% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 5.5% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its stake in PulteGroup by 6.0% during the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 4,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PHM opened at $46.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.15 and its 200-day moving average is $53.56. PulteGroup has a 12 month low of $39.92 and a 12 month high of $63.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PulteGroup will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

