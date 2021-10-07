Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €115.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Puma (ETR:PUM) has been assigned a €115.00 ($135.29) target price by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €102.00 ($120.00) target price on shares of Puma in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group set a €114.60 ($134.82) target price on shares of Puma in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Oddo Bhf set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Puma in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Nord/LB set a €102.50 ($120.59) price target on shares of Puma in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of Puma in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Puma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €113.87 ($133.97).

PUM opened at €97.30 ($114.47) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.18, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €103.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €96.88. Puma has a 52-week low of €74.08 ($87.15) and a 52-week high of €109.70 ($129.06).

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

