Pure Multi-Family REIT (CVE:RUF.UN) Trading Up 0.6%

Pure Multi-Family REIT LP (CVE:RUF.UN) shares were up 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$8.83 and last traded at C$8.73. Approximately 36,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 81,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.68.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.73 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.73.

About Pure Multi-Family REIT (CVE:RUF.UN)

Pure Multi-Family is a Canadian based, publicly traded vehicle which offers investors exclusive exposure to attractive, institutional quality U.S. multi-family real estate assets.

