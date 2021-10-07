PutinCoin Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $488.00 (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 15.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. PutinCoin has a market cap of $451,251.14 and approximately $488.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PutinCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,259.86 or 1.00111913 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.14 or 0.00066672 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004930 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 28.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00053817 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001396 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004968 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $291.09 or 0.00537066 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004798 BTC.

PutinCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The official message board for PutinCoin is putincoin.org/forum . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PutinCoin is putincoin.org . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

Buying and Selling PutinCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PutinCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PutinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

