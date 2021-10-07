PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.00 Per Share

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of PVH in a report issued on Monday, October 4th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of $2.00 per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for PVH’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.21 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.95 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.44 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PVH. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PVH in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of PVH from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of PVH from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PVH from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.15.

NYSE PVH opened at $104.36 on Thursday. PVH has a 1 year low of $57.35 and a 1 year high of $121.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.19.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $1.52. PVH had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of PVH by 12.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,652 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of PVH by 8.7% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,768,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $835,827,000 after purchasing an additional 618,798 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of PVH by 12.7% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 933,212 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,641,000 after purchasing an additional 105,320 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of PVH by 17.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,310 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of PVH by 28.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,531 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Emanuel Chirico sold 139,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $16,696,894.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 12,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $1,459,987.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 156,864 shares of company stock worth $18,833,155. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

