Pylon Finance Market Capitalization Achieves $1.10 Million (PYLON)

Pylon Finance (CURRENCY:PYLON) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Pylon Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and $33,802.00 worth of Pylon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pylon Finance has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pylon Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $74.77 or 0.00138613 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001854 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.24 or 0.00063472 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.26 or 0.00096880 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.57 or 0.00132681 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,955.26 or 1.00023515 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,532.51 or 0.06548648 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Pylon Finance

Pylon Finance’s genesis date was August 31st, 2020. Pylon Finance’s total supply is 14,700 coins and its circulating supply is 14,678 coins. The official website for Pylon Finance is pylon.finance/# . Pylon Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@al_92198 . Pylon Finance’s official Twitter account is @Pylonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PYLON is a cryptocurrency token backed by real-world income-generating assets. The PYLON price is supported by the largest Ethereum GPU mining operation in the United States. PYLON is a 100% community-mined token with no presale or pre-mine, and a fixed supply of approx 7700. “

Buying and Selling Pylon Finance

