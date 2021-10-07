Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Issued By Piper Sandler

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.50. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties’ FY2021 earnings at $1.94 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on HPP. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.38.

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $27.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -677.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.92. Hudson Pacific Properties has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $215.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.60 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HPP. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $4,883,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 526,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,289,000 after purchasing an additional 64,747 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 24.4% in the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 2,791,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,743,000 after purchasing an additional 547,724 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the first quarter worth $408,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 429,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,946,000 after acquiring an additional 177,578 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $290,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.36%.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

