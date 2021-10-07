Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for BioNTech SE Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:BNTX)

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) – Analysts at SVB Leerink raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for BioNTech in a report released on Tuesday, October 5th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch now anticipates that the company will earn $18.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $13.99. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $268.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for BioNTech’s FY2021 earnings at $47.51 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $14.48 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $6.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $7.41 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $33.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.96) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.51) EPS.

Get BioNTech alerts:

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $10.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.35 by $2.42. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 52.48% and a return on equity of 159.73%. The company’s revenue was up 12599.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BNTX. UBS Group set a $300.00 price objective on BioNTech in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 price objective on BioNTech in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BioNTech presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.71.

Shares of NASDAQ BNTX opened at $236.14 on Thursday. BioNTech has a one year low of $75.35 and a one year high of $464.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $341.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $57.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of -1.59.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in BioNTech during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,326,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of BioNTech by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,074,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,559,000 after buying an additional 500,085 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in BioNTech by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 276,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,136,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the 1st quarter valued at $18,630,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its position in BioNTech by 138.1% in the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 54,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,149,000 after acquiring an additional 31,478 shares during the period. 14.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

Featured Article: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.