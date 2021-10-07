Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Lowered by Analyst

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of OneMain in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.46 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.64. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for OneMain’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.37 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.86 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.10 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on OMF. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of OneMain from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on OneMain from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.92.

Shares of OMF stock opened at $57.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 2.03. OneMain has a 52 week low of $34.24 and a 52 week high of $63.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.13.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $708.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.28 million. OneMain had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 44.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.13%.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 10,925,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $637,583,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.14 per share, for a total transaction of $250,583.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,014,530.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 666,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,804,000 after buying an additional 77,500 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in OneMain in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,917,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of OneMain by 345.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 887,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,699,000 after buying an additional 688,702 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in OneMain by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,757,000 after acquiring an additional 50,449 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in OneMain by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 131,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,085,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

