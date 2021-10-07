QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 5,780 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 95,552 shares.The stock last traded at $87.40 and had previously closed at $87.35.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on QADA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. William Blair cut shares of QAD from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 264.70 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.34.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. QAD had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $84.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.67 million. Research analysts anticipate that QAD Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in QAD by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,062,593 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,747,000 after buying an additional 27,390 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QAD by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 642,157 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,880,000 after purchasing an additional 116,675 shares during the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of QAD by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 484,892 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,195,000 after purchasing an additional 56,883 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QAD by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 297,352 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,795,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of QAD by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 272,587 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,721,000 after purchasing an additional 8,867 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.98% of the company’s stock.

QAD Company Profile (NASDAQ:QADA)

QAD, Inc provides enterprise software solutions for global manufacturing companies primarily in the automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, technology, industrial products, and life sciences industries. Its applications provide critical functionality for managing manufacturing resources and operations within and beyond the enterprise, enabling global manufacturers to collaborate with their customers, suppliers and partners.

