QASH Trading Up 4.5% Over Last Week (QASH)

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One QASH coin can now be bought for $0.0723 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, QASH has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. QASH has a total market capitalization of $25.29 million and $264,610.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00049846 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $123.86 or 0.00230198 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.67 or 0.00103468 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00012061 BTC.

About QASH

QASH (QASH) is a coin. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 coins. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . QASH’s official website is www.liquid.com . QASH’s official message board is blog.liquid.com . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoine Liquid is a trading platform that aims to combine every liquidity source into a single highly liquid tradable order book. The Quoine Liquid team will empower their services with the blockchain technology and consequently allow the migration of financial institutions to a decentralized platform. The platform is built on top of QUOINE's existing technologies like, a Matching Engine, a Smart Order routing, and a currency conversion engine. QASH is an ERC-20 token that will allow users to benefit from the platform services and also work as a trading asset. “

QASH Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

