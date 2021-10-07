Qcash (QC) Trading Up 2.2% Over Last 7 Days

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 7th. In the last week, Qcash has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. One Qcash coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000288 BTC on exchanges. Qcash has a market capitalization of $71.66 million and approximately $304.23 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001847 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.96 or 0.00062701 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.78 or 0.00095597 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.09 or 0.00133087 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,914.38 or 0.99534168 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,515.91 or 0.06490907 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qcash Coin Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. The official website for Qcash is www.zb.cn . Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Qcash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

