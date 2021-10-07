QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Stake Lifted by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,762,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,423,472 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 8.67% of QIAGEN worth $956,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,897,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,453,000 after purchasing an additional 200,049 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 73.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,279,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,982,000 after purchasing an additional 966,935 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 7.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,931,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,363,000 after purchasing an additional 127,332 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 39.4% in the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 1,546,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,050,000 after purchasing an additional 437,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 45.8% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,382,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,930,000 after purchasing an additional 434,045 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.17% of the company’s stock.

QGEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on QIAGEN from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Cheuvreux cut QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QIAGEN currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.21.

Shares of NYSE QGEN opened at $51.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.56. The company has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. QIAGEN has a 12 month low of $45.33 and a 12 month high of $59.00.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $567.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.35 million. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 21.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QIAGEN will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of sample and assay technology to transform biological samples into valuable molecular insights. It offers bioinformatics, molecular diagnostics, next-gen sequencing, and genomic services. The company was founded by Detlev H. Riesner and Metin Colpan on April 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

