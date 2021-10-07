Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Purchased by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,033 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.05% of Qorvo worth $11,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in Qorvo in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 465.4% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 352.9% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in Qorvo by 44.2% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $223.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.85.

In other Qorvo news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total transaction of $356,448.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,890,040.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total transaction of $219,784.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,551 shares of company stock worth $1,757,560. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of QRVO opened at $164.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.56 and a 1-year high of $201.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.32. The company has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 21.26%. Qorvo’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

