QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,017,712 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251,277 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.60% of QUALCOMM worth $2,567,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 11,556 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 6,177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 17,367 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 552 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 2,415 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Mizuho increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.62.

Shares of QCOM traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $129.78. 54,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,753,936. The company has a market capitalization of $146.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.86. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $120.65 and a one year high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. Sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.44%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

