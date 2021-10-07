Quantitative Advantage LLC Lowers Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Quantitative Advantage LLC decreased its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,199 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF comprises about 1.8% of Quantitative Advantage LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Quantitative Advantage LLC owned about 0.25% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $10,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BOND. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 85.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,502,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,767,000 after buying an additional 691,462 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter worth $18,921,000. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $15,651,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter worth $15,222,000. Finally, Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $14,123,000.

Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $110.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,755. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.82. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52 week low of $109.01 and a 52 week high of $113.16.

