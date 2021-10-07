Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $58,294.00

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Over the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded up 16.7% against the dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000450 BTC on exchanges. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market capitalization of $18.14 million and $58,294.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53,768.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,565.00 or 0.06630286 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $176.07 or 0.00327451 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $590.51 or 0.01098239 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.27 or 0.00099064 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $278.34 or 0.00517670 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.03 or 0.00342267 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.31 or 0.00327915 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00005391 BTC.

QRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 75,029,696 coins. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org . The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

