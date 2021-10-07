Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires Shares of 4,506,707 iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,506,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,878,000. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 185.9% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period.

BATS GOVT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,519,353 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.77 and its 200 day moving average is $26.56.

