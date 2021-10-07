Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Boosts Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 282.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,136,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 839,721 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.43% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $26,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ICLN. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 81.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,565,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939,941 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $59,371,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 232.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,556,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,573 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 171.8% during the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 272,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,112,000 after purchasing an additional 652,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 89.2% in the second quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 1,262,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,607,000 after acquiring an additional 595,100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLN traded up $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $21.61. The company had a trading volume of 177,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,089,614. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $19.25 and a 52-week high of $34.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.68 and a 200 day moving average of $22.81.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

