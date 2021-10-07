Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys 147,097 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 753.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,097 shares during the quarter. Willis Towers Watson Public comprises 0.4% of Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.13% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $38,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WLTW. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 31.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 294,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,380,000 after purchasing an additional 70,596 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the first quarter valued at about $465,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 22.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the first quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 22.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WLTW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. decreased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $206.07 price objective (down from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.21.

WLTW traded up $1.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $242.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,731. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a twelve month low of $179.31 and a twelve month high of $271.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.80.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 15.69%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 27.35%.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

