Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Grows Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 60.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 235,901 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 88,991 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises 0.4% of Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in NIKE were worth $36,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the third quarter valued at about $338,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 41.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,932 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 8.7% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,431 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 5.9% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 13,242 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 24.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 52,029 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $6,914,000 after purchasing an additional 10,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

NIKE stock traded up $3.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $152.52. 347,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,561,208. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.80 and a 52-week high of $174.38. The company has a market capitalization of $241.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.80, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.02.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

NKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NIKE from $221.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Cowen raised their price objective on NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on NIKE from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on NIKE from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.69.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,221,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $608,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,671 shares of company stock worth $11,230,087 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

