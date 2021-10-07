Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $24.64 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,369 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 41,893 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $24,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 16,649.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 117,082 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 116,383 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 2,243,581 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $320,675,000 after purchasing an additional 37,762 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 11,601 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 5,311 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,017,712 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,567,796,000 after purchasing an additional 251,277 shares during the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.62.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $129.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,753,936. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $120.65 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.86.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 81.44%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

