Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $34.89 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 597.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,607 shares during the period. Amgen makes up about 0.4% of Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Amgen were worth $34,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Amgen by 1,587.5% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 74.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $280.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $222.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.70.

Amgen stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $210.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,596,063. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.96 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $222.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.98. The company has a market cap of $119.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 42.41%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

