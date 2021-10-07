Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $39.43 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 15,500.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,706 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.32% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $39,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 93,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,972,000 after purchasing an additional 5,713 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 8,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 469,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $146,221,000 after acquiring an additional 18,156 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,373,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,014,542,000 after acquiring an additional 504,941 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded up $6.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $299.97. 11,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,527. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $220.25 and a 1-year high of $339.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $299.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $300.39.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

