Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Increases Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 317.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210,808 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,296 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $23,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 39.6% during the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 370 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBUX. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners increased their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.96.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $112.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,864,169. The company has a market capitalization of $132.68 billion, a PE ratio of 47.10, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $85.45 and a 52-week high of $126.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.56.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

