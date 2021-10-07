Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $20.17 Million in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 71,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,172,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Kansas City Southern at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the first quarter worth about $1,891,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 6,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 271,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,608,000 after purchasing an additional 11,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,270,000. 80.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KSU. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital downgraded Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kansas City Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.50.

NYSE KSU traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $284.36. 8,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,931. The company has a market capitalization of $25.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 214.21 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $281.64 and its 200-day moving average is $281.78. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $171.82 and a 1 year high of $315.39.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.09). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $749.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Kansas City Southern’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.03%.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

