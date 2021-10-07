Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $34.57 Million in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 256,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,574,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,492,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,584,128,000 after purchasing an additional 857,975 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 1.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,867,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,451,289,000 after acquiring an additional 522,528 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 7.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,132,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746,707 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 30.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,715,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108,666 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 6.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,009,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,679,000 after acquiring an additional 884,584 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on PG shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Erste Group raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.79.

In related news, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total transaction of $1,101,836.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 315,295 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $44,819,184.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 748,024 shares of company stock valued at $106,760,698. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PG stock traded up $1.50 on Thursday, hitting $142.69. The stock had a trading volume of 163,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,877,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $147.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.30.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

