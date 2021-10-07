Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New Investment in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 108,090 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,584,000. Facebook comprises about 0.4% of Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Securities LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 30.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,215,000. One Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 4.2% during the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.6% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,296 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.9% during the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 16,810 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on FB shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $404.85.

Shares of FB traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $335.09. The stock had a trading volume of 783,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,743,291. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $361.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $337.46. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $244.61 and a one year high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $944.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.32.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.93 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.98, for a total value of $43,497.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total transaction of $490,705.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,583,765 shares of company stock valued at $929,571,298 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.