Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases 14,580 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 110.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 14,580 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $24,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 112,080.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 127,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 127,772 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its stake in BlackRock by 10.9% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 121,186 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $106,034,000 after acquiring an additional 11,896 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.0% in the second quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,759,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,155,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,879,406,000 after purchasing an additional 59,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 9,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,567,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BLK traded up $12.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $850.04. 6,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,116. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $584.32 and a fifty-two week high of $959.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $897.84 and a 200-day moving average of $862.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

BLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $953.31.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

