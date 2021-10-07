Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 895 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,085 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 0.8% of Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $66,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,822,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,054,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,846,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,198,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,304,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. 34.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $47.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2,798.54. 56,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,532,336. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,433.23 and a fifty-two week high of $2,925.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,786.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,506.27.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,350.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,884.67.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.