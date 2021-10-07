Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $32.75

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$32.75 and traded as low as C$30.54. Quebecor shares last traded at C$30.61, with a volume of 504,928 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on QBR.B shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Quebecor from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Quebecor from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$40.00 target price on shares of Quebecor in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$38.33.

Get Quebecor alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 607.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$31.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$32.75.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.