QuickSwap Reaches Market Cap of $136.41 Million (QUICK)

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. QuickSwap has a total market cap of $136.41 million and approximately $29.50 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, QuickSwap has traded up 15.1% against the dollar. One QuickSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $417.03 or 0.00771096 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001849 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.31 or 0.00063433 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.32 or 0.00096743 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71.76 or 0.00132678 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,048.30 or 0.99935316 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,549.29 or 0.06562646 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

QuickSwap Profile

QuickSwap’s genesis date was October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

Buying and Selling QuickSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using U.S. dollars.

